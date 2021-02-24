A redesigned Lexus NX is just around the corner and the design has been revealed thanks to a leak. The new compact crossover takes on an evolutionary look, as well as some much-needed technology in the cabin.

Mercedes-Benz revealed a redesigned S-Class last fall, and now the high-performance version from Mercedes-Benz AMG has been spotted testing. This time the super sedan is expected to feature a plug-in hybrid powertrain delivering close to 700 hp—and a more powerful version with over 800 hp is expected at a later date.

California's Gunther Werks is back with another carbon-bodied stunner based on the 993-generation 911. This time the company has delivered a wide-body speedster to complement its coupe from a few years back.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2022 Lexus NX leaked: Compact crossover takes on evolutionary look

2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG S63e spy shots: Plug-in hybrid super sedan on the way

Gunther Werks builds a 993-generation Porsche 911 Speedster

2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid vs. 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid: Compare Cars

2021 Ford Explorer goes country with King Ranch grade

Fresh USPS mail trucks revealed: Not all will be electric

Review update: 2021 Cadillac Escalade morphs into a luxury fortress

Hyundai, Volvo, Subaru top 2021 Top Safety Pick awards

2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class arrives with mild-hybrid turbo-4, luxurious new cabin

2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-In Hybrid: 24 electric miles, and quicker