General Motors' modern Hummer is finally here, and it's safe to say it's bested all expectations. The electric pickup truck (an SUV is also coming) will blast to 60 mph in three seconds, cover 350 miles on a charge, and be capable of driving in a diagonal line thanks to its CrabWalk mode.

Mercedes-Benz has just revealed a new generation of its S-Class, and now the high-performance version from Mercedes-AMG has been spotted testing. This time the super sedan is expected to feature a plug-in hybrid powertrain delivering close to 700 horsepower—and a more powerful version with over 800 hp is expected at a later date.

Due to popular demand, Ford's Mustang Mach 1 with the Handling Package will be made available with an automatic. The track-focused Mustang is already available to order but the Handling Package won't be ready to add until January.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2022 GMC Hummer EV: 1,000 hp, 350 miles of range, $112,595

2022 Mercedes-AMG S63e spy shots: Plug-in hybrid super sedan on the way

2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1's Handling Package now available with 10-speed auto

2021 Infiniti QX50 SUV gets more expensive, starts at $38,975

Revived De Tomaso to call US home

New Jersey might join California ban of gasoline new-car sales by 2035

GM Spring Hill plant to build EVs, starting with Cadillac Lyriq

What's New for 2021: Honda

2021 Hyundai i20 N adds spice to the subcompact arena

BMW has made 200,000 of its quirky i3 electric cars