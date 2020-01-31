General Motors is about to launch a new Hummer, only this time around it will be sold under the GMC brand and feature a battery-electric powertrain. Yes, a name once synonymous with big, gas-guzzling trucks and SUVs is about to go electric.

The 2020 model year will be the last for the Lincoln MKZ and there doesn't appear to be a replacement coming, at least if you're thinking another sedan. Instead, Lincoln will fill the void with more crossovers, some of them with battery-electric power.

Lexus engineers have been spotted testing an LC race car likely powered by the brand's new twin-turbocharged V-8. The engine, which will likely displace 4.0 liters, is expected to replace the brand's current 5.0-liter mill and should appear first in an LC F.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

GMC Hummer EV truck coming with 11,500 pound-feet of torque

Lincoln MKZ to bow out in 2020

This could be our first taste of the new Lexus twin-turbo V-8

2020 Toyota Tacoma vs. 2020 Toyota 4Runner: Compare Utility Vehicles

Jaguar Land Rover CEO to step down

Does the Toyota Mirai tease a sportier direction for the next Prius?

2020 Dodge Durango SRT brings the style with Black and Redline Stripe packs

2020 Lexus LC review

Tesla ups range for Model Y as production starts