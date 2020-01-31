Lexus late last year confirmed plans to enter the 2020 24 Hours of Nürburgring with an LC coupe powered by a new twin-turbocharged V-8 destined for future road-going models from the brand.

A new video has surfaced and likely provides us with our first taste of the sound the V-8 makes. The video shows engineers testing a prototype that's likely for the LC race car that Lexus, via its official Gazoo Racing motorsport department, will enter in the Nürburgring race which runs the weekend starting May 21.

The prototype emanates a raw, visceral sound, though being a race car, and a prototype version at that, it's likely missing sound restrictions that any production model sporting the engine will have. Nevertheless, if it is the new V-8 we're hearing, it bodes well for Lexus' future performance lineup.

All Lexus will say about the engine is that it is destined for future road-going models, with “sports cars” specifically mentioned. The first application is expected to be an LC F arriving late this year or early next, a prototype for which was spotted over a year ago.

Rumors point to the engine featuring a 4.0-liter displacement derived from a pair of Lexus' 2.0-liter inline-4s sharing a common crank and angled at 90 degrees. Lexus' current 5.0-liter V-8, which the new engine should replace, generates 471 horsepower in the LC 500; the new twin-turbo mill is expected to deliver upwards of 600 hp.