Tesla during its fourth-quarter financial results presentation on Wednesday let slip that the company has already started production of the Model Y small SUV and expects to start deliveries by the end of March.

There are currently two models to order, both of them with all-wheel drive. The more affordable option is the Model Y Long Range priced from $52,990 and the other is the range-topping Model Y Performance priced from $60,990.

Both models have an EPA-estimated range of 315 miles according to Tesla's website, which is higher than the 280 miles Tesla announced when it revealed the Model Y a year ago. Tesla claimed “continued engineering progress” for the range gains.

More affordable Model Ys are coming. A Standard range previously announced to start at $41,200 and offering 230 miles of range is due to enter production in early 2021.

Tesla Model Y

The Model Y is currently assembled at Tesla's plant in Fremont, California. It will eventually be assembled at the plant in Shanghai, China, and the planned plant in Berlin, Germany. The German plant is scheduled to be operational in 2021.

Interestingly, Tesla has also confirmed range improvements for the Model S and Model X. In a conference call outlining the Q4 financial results Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the Model S and Model X already have more range but the company is yet to update the “EPA's certified number.”

We'll remind you that the Model S Long Range is currently rated at 373 miles, so a 400-mile range Tesla is within the realm of possibility, something backed up by Musk during the call.

“We’re rapidly approaching a 400-mile range for Model S,” he said.