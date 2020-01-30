BMW has a long and established history with art cars, but now the automaker is taking the concept in a new direction.

It recently teamed up with Leonard Hilton McGurr, better known as Futura 2000, and plans to launch an M2 special edition featuring enhancements designed by the graffiti legend.

Sales will commence in June and BMW hasn't said how many examples will be offered. We're guessing numbers will be extremely limited.

In addition to the M2 special edition, McGurr will create three unique M2 Competition models to be known as the BMW M2 by Futura vehicles. The first of these hand-painted creations will be presented at Frieze Los Angeles which runs February 13-16 at the Paramount Pictures Studios in Hollywood.

McGurr made his first attempts at graffiti in the late 1960s, initially in some subway passages around New York City. Upon returning from a short stint in the navy, he became a pioneer in introducing graffiti into the world of formal art. In more recent years, he has achieved great success as a commercial artist, collaborating with several well-known brands, particularly in the fashion industry.