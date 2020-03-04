Munich will play host to host Germany's premier auto show starting from 2021, VDA (Verbandes der Automobilindustrie), Germany's automobile association, announced on Tuesday.

The auto show, officially known as the IAA (Internationale Automobil-Ausstellung), has been held in Frankfurt since 1951 but VDA in January said it was looking at other potential locations as it moves to “fundamentally redesign” the show.

The goal is to expand the focus beyond cars by also highlighting urban and sustainable mobility solutions. In other words, expect the concept of the connected smart city to play a greater role in future years.

BMW headquarters in Munich, Germany.

Seven German cities including Frankfurt placed submissions, with Berlin and Hamburg making it into the final round of voting alongside Munich. Key attributes of the Bavarian capital pointed out by VDA were the city's attractive event locations, excellent transport infrastructure, and competence at organizing major events. Anyone that's been in Munich during Oktoberfest will agree.

Munich of course is home to BMW Group and Audi also calls Bavaria home. The state is also home to numerous companies connected to the auto industry and has a growing tech presence.

Germany's top auto show is a biennial event that has alternated with the top auto show in France over the decades. It has traditionally been the world's biggest but hasn't managed to escape the declines in attendance other shows have suffered as more and more car fans start to follow new car reveals online and end up skipping the shows. The declines have made it more challenging for show organizers to lure major automakers.