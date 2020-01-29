Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri said late last year not to expect an electric car before 2025, but that doesn't mean the engineers in Maranello aren't already developing the technology that will eventually go into one.

A patent application filed by Ferrari with the European Patent Office was discovered recently by a member of a Porsche Taycan form and provides some insight into potential plans for Ferrari's first EV.

Ferrari patent drawings for modular electric drive system

The application is for several patents, the core one being for what Ferrari refers to as a modular motor (MM). This is a modular electric drive system consisting of an electric motor-generator (EM) and gearbox (GTC).

The modular motor is designed to sit at either axle and one diagram shows the layout of a vehicle with four of the units, with one at each wheel to create an electric all-wheel-drive system.

Ferrari patent drawings for modular electric drive system

One application is for the modular motor to be used at the front axle, suggesting that the unit could work with an internal-combustion engine at the rear axle in a future hybrid model. Ferrari has already gone down this route with the SF90 Stradale which features two of its three electric motors at the front axle.

Crucially, the patent application makes no mention of a battery. This ties in with comments made by Camilleri last year during an interview with Reuters that Ferrari's first EV won't arrive before 2025 because battery technology is lacking. It seems Ferrari is working on the drive system first and will then integrate a battery when more advanced technology is available, such as lighter, denser solid-state batteries or, given the rapid advancements being made in the area of batteries, something entirely else.

Louis Camilleri

Camilleri in the same interview said Ferrari's first EV is likely to be a grand touring style of model, meaning its supercars will continue with V-8 and V-12 engines for the foreseeable future.

Before the arrival of an EV, Ferrari will rapidly expand its hybrid offerings. The automaker plans to have 60 percent of its lineup electrified by the end of its current product plan which runs through 2022. It's also looking into more alternatives, such as using hydrogen or biofuels.