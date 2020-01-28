The first trailer for “Fast and Furious 9” is about to be dropped but a short teaser trailer is already here and points to a more ominous plot for the latest instalment of the franchise.

Vin Diesel's character Dominic Toretto is shown on a farm working on a tractor with his son Brian who was introduced as a baby in the previous film. He's a toddler in the latest film and in the teaser trailer we see him receive a cross from Michelle Rodriguez's character Letty Ortiz for “protection from what's coming.”

“Fast & Furious 9” will hit theaters on May 22 and also star returning actors Charlize Theron, Tyrese Gibson and Jordana Brewster, as well as newcomer John Cena. Doing the directing is Justin Lin, who is credited with directing the third, fourth, fifth and sixth films in the franchise.

Filming commenced last summer but very little in the way of plot details have emerged. What we do know is that there will be appearances made by the 2020 Dodge Charger Widebody and Toyota Supra. The latter will feature a bright orange finish reminiscent of the shade featured on the 1993 Supra driven by Paul Walker's character Brian O'Conner in the original 2001 movie.

Stay tuned for the full-length trailer for “Fast & Furious 9” which is scheduled to drop on Friday.