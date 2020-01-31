The first trailer for “Fast and Furious 9” released Friday is full of the explosions, nitrous boosts, and unrealistic stunts fans of the franchise demand from their movies.

Vin Diesel's character, Dominic Toretto, has moved to a farm, working on a tractor with his son Brian, who was introduced as a baby in the previous film. He's a toddler in the latest film and in the teaser trailer we see him receive a cross from Michelle Rodriguez's character, Letty Ortiz, for “protection from what's coming.”

What's coming is Dominic Toretto's brother, Jacob, played by John Cena. Jacob's pushed himself all his life to be faster, smarter, and stronger than Toretto—and now he's tasked with killing his brother.

A completely unrealistic chase scene pits a widebody Dodge Charger chasing Cena who's in a Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R equipped with nitrous. Charlize Theron swoops in and grabs the GT350R with a giant magnet, of course.

Somehow the biggest surprise of the entire trailer is a Pontiac Fiero with a rocket strapped to it in this movie. Ludacris, Taj in the movie, is not impressed.

At the end of the trailer there's a plot twist: Han's alive, he didn't die in the third installment of the franchise, Tokyo Drift. But how?

“Fast & Furious 9” will hit theaters May 22 and also star returning actors Charlize Theron, Tyrese Gibson, and Jordana Brewster, as well as newcomer John Cena. Doing the directing is Justin Lin, who is credited with directing the third, fourth, fifth and sixth films in the franchise.

Filming started last summer but very little in the way of plot details have emerged. What we do know is that the 2020 Dodge Charger Widebody and Toyota Supra will appear. The latter will feature a bright orange finish reminiscent of the shade featured on the 1993 Supra driven by Paul Walker's character Brian O'Conner in the original 2001 movie.

Stay tuned for more information on the ninth installment of "The Fast and the Furious" franchise.