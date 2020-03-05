Genesis isn't a new luxury brand, but its first crossover is a milestone for the nascent automaker. It's the richest segment in the U.S. and the first attempt by Genesis in earnest in cracking into the mainstream.

On Thursday, the Korean automaker said the 2021 Genesis GV80 will cost $49,925 when it goes on sale in the U.S. this summer with a choice of turbocharged engines and available cutting-edge technology. The top trim will cost more than $70,000 with everything added.

Base GV80s will be powered by a 2.5-liter turbo-4 that will send its power to the rear wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission. A 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-6 will also be available. Genesis hasn't provided power figures. All-wheel drive with an electronically controlled limited-slip differential will be an option on the turbo-4 and standard on the turbo-6.

2020 Genesis GV80, 2020 Chicago Auto Show

Inside, the focal point is a 14.5-inch split-screen infotainment system that sits on top of the dashboard. It's controlled both by hard buttons and a center console-mounted controller with handwriting recognition. A rotary gear selector sits aft of the infotainment system's touch controller.

Genesis said the GV80 will be quiet as it goes down the road thanks in part to a new active noise cancellation system that not only counters engine sounds but also road and wind noise. Heated and cooled seats will be available for the first two rows, while an available Active Motion Driver's Seat will feature seven air cells that will be employed to help reduce fatigue on long drives. We expect that seat to offer a massage function as well, and perhaps a function to keep drivers in place in turns.

2020 Genesis GV80, 2020 Chicago Auto Show

Instead of an air suspension, Genesis will release the GV80 with available cabin-mounted sensors that read the road through the windshield and electronically control the adjustable dampers to deal with bumps.

Along with 10 airbags, every GV80 will come standard with a slew of active safety tech including an adaptive cruise control system that features artificial intelligence to watch how the driver operates the vehicle and then mimic the same type of driving, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitors, rear automatic braking, and a driver attention monitor.

From the standard quad LED headlights and taillights to the optional 22-inch alloy wheels, the GV80 is a looker.

Every GV80 will come with the brand's valet service that offers pickup and delivery for service. Theoretically, GV80 owners will never have to step foot in a Genesis dealership after the purchase is made.