Ford may have just launched an electric Mustang crossover but old-school muscle car fans have their own Mustang model to look forward to, and it may just be badged a Mach 1. Our latest spy shots point to a new Mustang model coming to fill the void of the Mustang Bullitt which ends production after 2020.

The Drako GTE is a 1,200-horsepower electric super sedan limited to just 25 units, and Jay Leno has just tested it. The car uses the body of the Fisker Karma but skips the old sedan's extended-range electric powertrain for a pure battery-electric setup with four motors.

Cadillac's Super Cruise semi-autonomous driving system is being made smarter and available on more models in the lineup. The latest version covers 200,000 miles of highways across the United States and Canada and includes an automated lane change function.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 spy shots

Jay Leno gets the low-down on the $1.25M Drako GTE electric super sedan

Cadillac Super Cruise will soon be able to change lanes

Toyota recalls 20-year-old cars for airbag defect

How the SSC Tuatara's intake system helps generate 1,750 horsepower

Karma plans US-built electric pickup and SUV

Detroit-Hamtramck to be GM's first dedicated EV plant

2020 Audi A5 review

Wayne Taylor Racing's No. 10 Cadillac DPi driven to victory in 2020 Rolex 24 at Daytona

Ad for Presidential candidate Yang features Tesla, talks automation