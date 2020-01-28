General Motors on Monday announced plans to turn its Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant into one dedicated to EVs. It will be the first GM plant dedicated to zero-emission vehicles.

The plant, which a little more than a year ago was destined to be idled, is set to benefit from a $2.2 billion investment that will see it overhauled to build battery-electric SUVs, pickup trucks, and even the Origin self-driving car unveiled by GM's Cruise subsidiary a week ago.

The site is where GM builds the Cadillac CT6 and Chevrolet Impala but production of both models will cease at the end of February to allow for plant upgrades.

The first EV to be built at Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly will be a pickup truck due in late 2021. It isn't clear whether the pickup will be the Hummer-badged model that GM is rumored to sell under the GMC brand.

General Motors' Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant

The pickup truck will be followed by the Cruise Origin in 2022 and then likely an SUV.

“Our electric pickup will be the first of multiple electric truck variants we will build at Detroit-Hamtramck over the next few years,” GM President Mark Reuss said during a press event at the plant on Monday.

Much of GM's investment will go toward the plant's paint and body shops and general assembly area, all of which will receive comprehensive upgrades. An additional $800 million will be spent on supplier tooling and other projects related to the launch of the new EVs. In all, around 2,200 jobs are expected to be created.

Batteries for all of the vehicles will be sourced from a plant in Lordstown, Ohio, established as a joint venture between GM and LG Chem.