If driving hands-free is the future, then General Motors is currently leading the way when it comes to production vehicles, and is now adding even more functionality to its system.

GM last week announced that its Super Cruise driver-assist system—a Level 2 autonomous system based on the SAE scale of self-driving capability—has been upgraded with automatic lane changes, as well as trailering capability for SUV and pickup truck models.

Super Cruise combines multiple driver-assist features like adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist with map and GPS data to accurately place a vehicle in its lane and ensure safe and smooth operation. The system is currently designed for highways only, and only where there is sufficient map data.

There are about 200,000 miles of compatible highways across the United States and Canada, and almost the same amount for China. For vehicles equipped with the Google Maps app, the navigation system will now show routes where Super Cruiser can function, during route selection.

The enhanced version of Super Cruise will be available on select 2022 versions of Cadillac's Escalade, CT4 and CT5, the Chevrolet Silverado, and GMC's Sierra and new Hummer EV. And when the 2023 model year rolls around, there will be a total 22 vehicles available with some form of Super Cruise, including the Cadillac Lyriq and GMC Hummer EV SUV.

While some owners of 2021 models equipped with Super Cruise will be able to get the latest system via an over-the-air update, many other owners with Super Cruise-equipped vehicles will miss out due to it relying on GM's latest digital architecture for more electrical bandwidth and processing power.