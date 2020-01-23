Formula One fans have a lot to look forward to in the coming weeks.

In addition to the 2020 season debut on March 15 at Albert Park in Melbourne, Australia, F1 and Netflix announced Wednesday that its behind-the-scenes series, "Formula One: Drive to Survive" will kick off its second season on Feb. 28.

Last year, the debut season of "Drive to Survive" followed most of the F1 field around for the 2018 campaign, giving us key access to Daniel Ricciardo's exit from Red Bull to join Renault, Esteban Ocon's ascent from rural champ in France to F1 driver, and Charles Leclerc's rise after Jules Bianchi's death, who was his mentor and friend. (Also: Guenther Steiner's hilarious potty mouth.)

Critically, the first season lacked anything from Ferrari and Mercedes-AMG Petronas' F1 teams because the headlining teams chose not to cooperate. The season's story lines weren't bare without them, but omitting the No. 1 and 2 teams from the 2018 season certainly left holes.

This time around, Ferrari and Mercedes allowed in cameras during the 2019 campaign for season two of "Drive to Survive." Presumably, we'll get to see Lewis Lewis Hamilton's drive to another championship, Valtteri Bottas' reinvention to challenge his dominant teammate, Sebastian Vettel's quick start and early fade from championship contention, and Vettel's relationship with Ferrari newcomer Leclerc whose late push may have challenged the order in Ferrari's garage. Oh, and the 2019 German Grand Prix, which was easily the most entertaining F1 race in the last five years.

We'll have to wait until the end of February to see it all. It'll help bide the time until the lights go on in Australia.