The first production SSC Tuatara was delivered to a customer in Philadelphia in August, and now it's been revealed. The car is finished in black with a red accent, and the customer ordered it with the Tuatara's “high-speed” configuration instead of the alternative “high-downforce” setup.

Jeep used this week's Chicago Auto Show to roll out the Mopar-enhanced Wrangler JPP 20. Whether it's surviving the apocalypse or simply going camping, Mopar has you covered with the rugged off-roader.

The F-150 Harley-Davidson is back, only this time it's from Indiana's Tuscany Motor rather than Ford. It's also packing over 700 horsepower thanks to a supercharged V-8 under the hood.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

