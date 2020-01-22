We drove the 2020 BMW M8 on the track and the street and found that it excels at both. The luxury coupe is big, but it cooks and is comfortable, too. With up to 617 horsepower, it's greatest strength is straight-line acceleration. The rear seat may not be entirely hospitable, but the M8 coupe is more well-rounded than the supercars in its price stratosphere.

The first production SSC Tuatara was delivered to a customer in Philadelphia in August, and nobody noticed. The customer took deliver of the 1,750-hp supercar in its "high-speed" configuration, the version likely to go after the 300-mph barrier. The owner will show the car to the public at the Philadelphia auto show in February.

Cruise Automation revealed the Origin, an electric six-passenger autonomous people mover with no steering wheel due next year. The Origin has a next-generation sensor set that may be Level 5 self-driving capable. It is meant to be cheaper, cleaner transportation than ride-hailing services. Expect to see it in small demonstration areas first, then in select cities.

