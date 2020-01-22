After a successful re-launch in early 2019, Porsche scion Ferdinand Porsche and his business partner Vinzenz Greger have announced plans for another GP Ice Race to be held February 1-2, 2020, in Zell am See, Austria.

Among the early entrants is Austrian paralympics skier and racing driver Reini Sempl, who will compete in his 500-horsepower rallycross racer, a prototype Pantera RX with an Audi A1 body shell.

Reini Sempl competes in paralympics and in motorsports events

The weekend also will feature a Hartmann Formula Junior which won its class in the Austrian ice races in 1960 and 1961.

“We are happy that we will not only see a broad variety from classic to powerful modern cars. The people as well are unique and very interesting,” Ferdinand Porsche is quoted in the announcement.

Among those people is Sampl, who has used a wheelchair since being injured in a skiing mishap when he was 23 years old. In addition to paralympic skiing events, he races in the TitansRX International Europe motorsports series, powering his car with alcohol rather than petroleum fuel.

Formula Juniors are shown in this vintage photograph

There is a lot more to come, the entry list is still open,” Greger said. “But already now we are convinced that we will offer spectacular motorsport in eight different classes ranging from modern R5 rally cars to classic racers, buggies and the ancient sport of skijoring – when skiers are pulled by race cars.”

This article, written by Larry Edsall, was originally published on ClassicCars.com, an editorial partner of Motor Authority.