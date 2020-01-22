For those who thought the Hennessey VelociRaptor 6x6 was king of the pickup trucks, "Indomitus" would like a word with you.

First spotted by The Drive, the so-called Indomitus pickup is for sale through Unique Specialty & Classics of Mankato, Minnesota. It started life as a 2017 Ford F-550 Super Duty, but then went way off the deep end to become the behemoth you see here.

Dillion Thomas from Unique Specialty & Classics told Motor Authority Indomitus is on consignment and currently sits off-site while it awaits its new owner.

Indomitus was featured on episode four season four of "Diesel Brothers" and built by the show's team for the Minnesota Soybean Research Council.

The council commissioned Indomitus to show soybeans are a viable source for biodiesel, and that biodiesel vehicles can run on normal diesel fuel as well. The order was, "Let's make an absolute monster," according to Thomas. That meant going with a Ford F-550 and modifying it with an extra rear axle for six-wheel drive.

The name Indomitus was chosen because it means untamed and wild in Latin.

2017 Ford F-550 Super Duty Indomitus

Under the hood sits a 6.7-liter turbodiesel V-8 that hasn't been touched, which means it makes 330 horsepower and 750 pound-feet of torque. A 6-speed automatic transmission sends power to all six wheels. The truck is ready to work as it features a fifth-wheel ball hitch in the bed, though hooking up to a trailer could pose a challenge given the bed's height.

The rear tandem axle features a custom 4-link suspension with adjustable airbags and Bilstein shocks. Some suspension bits were sourced from Rough Stuff.

Giverny Green PPG paint gives Indomitus a military-like look, while "BIODIESEL" slathered on the sides insures everyone knows what's powering the engine. The tribal tattoo graphics only add to the attitude. Unique Specialty & Classics said the livery can be removed at the buyer's request, though why bother given it fits the brash truck.

A ViCal visor created by Fab Fours features the Indomitus name to announce the truck's presence with even more authority than its presence already commands.

2017 Ford F-550 Super Duty Indomitus

Custom rear side fenders were created by bonding together two Super Duty rear fenders with fiberglass to get the factory look of two rear arches. A custom 11-foot bed was crafted to fit between the elongated rear end. A 7-inch Readylift suspension kit helps the 40-inch Continental MPT 81 tires and DBL wheels fit into the wheel wells.

Flog front and rear bumpers were installed along with a headache rack on the bed.

Inside, the team left the F-550 stock, which is to say pretty bare bones. A cloth interior looks a bit drab while the center stack features a tiny infotainment screen, acres of black plastic, and vinyl floors. Indomitus is perfect for life on the farm as it rolls up next to a combine.

With 12,823 miles on the odometer, Indomitus is ready to be someone's new $135,000 toy.

It's worth noting that's about a third of the price of a VelociRaptor 6x6 or Goliath 6x6.