We went behind-the-scenes at "The Price Is Right" to dissect how it works and understand why it's the best car show on television. It's not about egos or horsepower and there are no burnouts. It's just simple fun and people can win all types of cars from econoboxes to high-end sports cars.

The 2020 Ford Super Duty lineup received a slight refresh with an updated grille, new headlights, and upgraded technology. It also gets a new Tremor off-road package with 35-inch off-road tires, extended suspension travel, and an available Warn winch. At $3,975, the package is a no-brainer for Super Duty buyers who want to add off-road capability to their trucks without sacrificing capability.

The 2021 Ford SUV known as the baby Bronco was spotted undergoing testing, and we got a peek at its interior for the first time. Based on the latest Escape, the baby Bronco has an upright stance and a brick-like design on the outside. Inside, it features a rotary gear selector, an electronic parking brake, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Expect powertrains to mimic those offered in the Escape.

