Jeep's attempted to crash Ford's Bronco reveal by unveiling a Wrangler powered by a 6.4-liter V-8. It's still a concept, but Jeep has hinted that Wrangler fans clamoring for a factory V-8 may soon get their wish.

The Tesla Model Y only started deliveries a few months ago but prices for the battery-electric SUV have already been reduced. The reduced pricing follows similar cuts made to the rest of Tesla's lineup in May.

A modern, fifth-generation Bronco is set to be unveiled later today, and you'll find a livestream in the links below. This time around, the Bronco name will represent a family of vehicles, with two- and four-door Bronco models set to be joined by a smaller Bronco Sport.

