Spin-off models aren't always a good idea. They can pad an automaker's pockets with extra profit if executed properly. When executed poorly, they can get an automaker unwanted attention, eat development costs, and lower brand perceptions. We took a look at recent spin-off models that make us wonder if some product planners phoned it in.

A recent report said work on the next-generation Nissan Z is underway and it will be powered by a 400-horsepower 3.0-liter turbocharged V-6 mated to a choice of 9-speed automatic or manual transmissions. The design is said to include retro cues with round headlights inspired by the 240Z and taillights influenced by the Z32 300ZX.

Volkswagen Group CEO Herbert Diess told 120 executives in Berlin that the company needs to "slaughter some sacred cows" and "the time of classic car manufacturers is over." The executive singled out Bentley, the automaker's old-world luxury division, noting it sold 10,000 cars last year but didn't make a profit.

Spun off, spun out, spun and done: The 19 worst spin-off car models ever

Next-generation Nissan Z reportedly has 400 hp, retro design

Volkswagen chief: Time to "slaughter some sacred cows"

2020 BMW 8-Series review

2020 Audi Q5 and Q8 are ready to plug-in to America

Volvo to build electric XC90 and its battery packs in South Carolina in 2022

The Urus SUV helped Lamborghini shatter its all-time sales record in 2019

2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class review

Walter Röhrl walks us through the top 5 Porsche rally cars of all time

Electric emergency vehicles: Tropos Motors shows how to start small