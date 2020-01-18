The Barrett-Jackson collector car auction company announced Friday that it was adding another celebrity car to an auction docket that reportedly had been filled to the brim.

“Barrett-Jackson… announced today that it will auction the 1963 Modena Spyder California, serial number GTC001… made famous as the number one hero car in the iconic 1980s film "Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” the company said in its news release.

The car will cross the auction block Saturday as Lot 1378. The sale is scheduled to take place during “prime time” television coverage between 5 and 6 p.m. (Mountain time).

“Built by Modena Design & Development, this Spyder is one of three Modenas used for the filming of the iconic movie and will be offered at No Reserve,” the auction house said.

“The cult classic film "Ferris Bueller’s Day" Off made this Modena an instant classic among collectors and movie fans,” company chairman Craig Jackson was quoted in the announcement. “This was the first of the three Spyders sold to Paramount and when you see it in person, I’m confident it will bring back great memories of this iconic film.”

Barrett-Jackson said the car recently was restored by Neil Glassmoyer, one of the founders of Modena Design.

The car has a carbureted 427cid V8 engine, tan leather interior with GPS speedometer and Retrosound radio with Bluetooth, and a pair of Blaupunkt amplifiers in the trunk to power 14 hidden speakers.

The car’s next owner also receives movie memorabilia, build photos, a 1/24-scale die-cast model and a Hot Wheels version as well as a certificate of authenticity from Modena Design & Development.

This article, written by Larry Edsall, was originally published on ClassicCars.com, an editorial partner of Motor Authority.