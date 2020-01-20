Audi is ready to ready to plug in to America with a pair of new vehicles, which both will offer increased performance and fuel economy compared to their respective, non-hybrid versions. The first plug-in hybrids to arrive this year from the brand will be the 2020 Q5 compact crossover and 2020 A8 flagship sedan.

The Q5 plug-in hybrid, which will wear the "TFSI e" badge, is powered by a 2.0-liter turbo-4 and an electric motor powered by a 14.1-kwh battery back to create 362 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. Audi says the plug-in Q5 will accelerate from 0-60 mph in 5.0 seconds and offer 20 miles of all-electric driving range. It is EPA rated at 65 MPGe. The Q5 TFSI e will accept CCS and J1172 chargers, but Audi hasn't said how long it will take to charge.

2020 Audi Q5 TFSI e

The A8 TFSI e will features the brand's turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 with the same plug-in hybrid hardware. It will produce 443 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque and will scoot from 0-60 mph in 4.9 seconds. A standard boost function for the A8 TFSI maximizes power output for short bursts.

Audi will provide three driving modes for both models: Hybrid, EV, and Battery Hold. Hybrid mode will be activated automatically when using the navigation system. It will control the powertrain to reduce fuel consumption. The EV mode will be the default setting when the Q5 is started. It will stay engaged as long as the driver doesn't go too hard on the throttle; the system will feature a perceptible yet variable detent. Battery Hold mode will hold the current state of battery and use the engine to charge the battery if needed.

2020 Audi Q5 TFSI e

The Audi Q5 TFSI e comes standard with S line exterior trim, a black grille surround, and 19-inch wheels. The A8 TFSI e has its own lighting signature up front and standard 19-inch wheels on the outside, and electric-specific driving screens in the MMI Touch infotainment system and battery data and range information in the digital gauge cluster.

The Q5 TFSI e will cost $53,895 for a Premium model, $57,595 for a Premium Plus, and $61,345 for a Prestige. Audi says the Q5 TFSI e will qualify for a federal tax credit of up to $6,712.

Meanwhile, the A8 TFSI will come out a few months later and cost $94,995. That's about $9,000 more than the base A8 with the turbo V-6, but Audi says it will qualify for a tax credit of up to $6,795.