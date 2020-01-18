The 2021 Ford Bronco was teased with a video of a mule blasting across the desert this week. While the mule wasn't a full prototype with a production-intent body, the running gear and suspension were mostly likely production-spec. With big, knobby, all-terrain tires, short front and rear overhangs, and—we expect—Fox shocks, the Bronco will be ready to tackle the toughest off-road courses when it debuts later in 2020.

202-mile 1987 Buick Grand National

A 1987 Buick Grand National GNX is for sale on Bring a Trailer, and it's essentially new. It has never been sold and has only 202 miles on the odometer, so it's sure to command a high price. It would have to top $200,000 to beat the 8-mile GNX sold previously on the site. The car is number 308 of 547 GNXs ever built, and it sits at Boulevard Buick of Signal Hill, California.

2021 Volvo V90 facelift spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The 2021 Volvo V90 Cross Country was spied undergoing cold-weather testing. Set to receive a mild refresh, the updated soft-roader should receive a new grille, new wheel designs, and revised color and trim options. It's expected the entire V90 range will move to a mild-hybrid powertrain with a belt-driven motor-generator that can recovery energy under braking.

2021 Genesis GV80

The 2021 Genesis GV80 luxury crossover SUV debuted in South Korea. Sure to become the automaker's most-important vehicle the second it goes on sale, the GV80 is a three-row SUV that will battle the BMW X5 and Audi Q7, among others. It features turbocharged engines, rear- or all-wheel drive, a distinct look, and a supple, controlled ride. Expect it to arrive in the U.S. later in 2020.

2022 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

A new mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette variant was spotted undergoing cold-weather testing. We believe it's the 2022 Corvette Z06 due to its wide fenders, gaping intakes (under all that camouflage), and massive rear tires. Expect a flat-crank 5.5-liter V-8 to power the Z06, though it's unclear if it'll have turbos or be naturally aspirated. Unfortunately, a manual transmission is still not expected.

2020 Audi S4

Audi unveiled the U.S.-spec 2020 A4 and A5 lineups with a new touchscreen infotainment system with quicker processing power, updated styling, optional LED matrix headlights, and a price of at least $38,395. The lineup is vast with sedan, high-riding wagon, coupe, convertible, and Sportback body styles.

2021 GMC Yukon AT4

GMC revealed the 2021 Yukon AT4 and Denali with two V-8 engines and a turbodiesel inline-6. With increased space inside, more technology, an independent rear suspension, an adaptive suspension, and an available air suspension, the new Yukon could set a new bar for full-size SUVs (the Lincoln Navigator begs to differ). All engines will pair with a 10-speed automatic transmission, and GMC will offer standard- or long-wheelbase body styles when the Yukon goes on sale later in 2020.