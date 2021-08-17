Chevrolet is out testing two new variants of its C8 Corvette. One is the track-focused Z06 which you can count on packing a new flat-plane-crank V-8. The other is a hybrid, a variant that is expected to feature all-wheel drive and the E-Ray name.

Toyota has redesigned its 86 sports car for 2022. The new one, which dons the new name GR86, is up in power and refinement while still having all the attributes that we love about the old car.

Ford continues to tease new accessories for the Bronco, many of which are already available at dealerships. The latest tease comes in the form of the Bronco Riptide, which as the name suggests is designed for beachgoers.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 spy shots and video: Flat-plane-crank V-8 sings

First drive review: 2022 Toyota GR86 teaches the old-school performance-driving basics

Surf's up: Ford previews beach-inspired Bronco accessories with Riptide concept

2022 Honda Civic vs. 2021 Hyundai Elantra: Compare Cars

2023 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray spy shots: Hybrid Corvette coming

First drive review: 2021 BMW 530e earns its hybrid halo, misses the mark as a plug-in

Porsche teases 2021 Munich auto show-bound concept

2022 Volkswagen Taos review

Mercedes-Benz cancels V-8 models in US for 2022 except S-Class

Rivian battery supplier Samsung SDI is considering Illinois for US plant