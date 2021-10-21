BMW is out testing prototypes for a redesigned X1 and our latest spy shots show a tester for a new performance range-topper that will likely be badged an X1 M35i. This won't be a dedicated M car but rather a tamer M Performance model. There should still be well over 300 hp on tap, though.

Chevrolet continues to dole out info on its C8 Corvette Z06 ahead of the October 26 reveal. The latest info is confirmation of the car's redline, made in a new teaser video. We'll remind you that the car is coming with a new naturally aspirated V-8 incorporating a flat-plane crankshaft.

India's Mahindra looks to finally have a buyer for its struggling South Korean unit SsangYong which last year entered bankruptcy protection. The mystery buyer is a South Korean manufacturer of battery-electric commercial vehicles.

