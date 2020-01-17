Four of the Paul Walker Collection cars went across the block Thursday at Barrett-Jackson, and got a premium at the hammer, proving that star-power provenance matters. A tuned 2009 Nissan 370Z, a 1989 Nissan R32 Skyline track car, a 1995 Eddie Bauer Edition Ford Explorer and a 1967 Nova custom coupe did far better than similar non-Walker cars offered.

Walker was killed November 30, 2013 with friend Roger Rodas. The two were enjoying a joy ride in Rodas’ Porsche Carerra GT. Rodas lost control of the car in an industrial park in Santa Clarita, California, and hit a light pole. Neither survived after the impact and subsequent fire. Like James Dean before him, Walker attained posthumous Hollywood legend status as the freak accident robbed the world of a talented and kind star.

Hammer price for Paul Walker's 370Z | Tom Stahler photo

The 370Z, which appeared in the fifth installment of the "Fast and the Furious" franchise hammered at $96,000. While not driven by Walker in the film, it was essentially an “extra,” and was later bought by Walker. Certainly Walker’s name attached to a tuner such as this has enough provenance to justify the extra money for a car that can be bought for less than half the hammer price.

Paul Walker's R32 Nissan Skyline | Tom Stahler photo

The R32 Skyline is easily identifiable with the tuner and drifting crowd. Considering that another Skyline went across the block and sold for $40,000, the $91,000 that the Walker car fetched again proved that provenance ruled the day. The stripped, roll-bar clad track weapon was a fair example and clearly had been minimized without regard to esthetics. One would certainly hope this car finds its way to the track soon, as intended.

Paul Walker’s Ford Explorer | Tom Stahler photo

Ford Broncos from the 1990s are nice SUVs. Not $61,000 nice though. While in very nice condition, this particular vehicle is rather understated. The story is that Walker drove the car around town near his home in Santa Barbara, California. The new owner must want to feel that Walker wasn’t always drifting through corners with his pants on fire everyday. He still went to the grocery store and doctor appointments and drove his kids around. This car reminds us of that side of the star.

The 1967 Nova was a very nice car. Muscle cars, particularly restomods are doing very well. Walker’s Nova custom was initially powered by an LS1; that engine was removed and replaced with a GM 5.3-liter V8 engine that is mated to an automatic transmission. It sold for a healthy $60,500.

The rest of the Walker Collection, which includes BMW M3 Lightweights and an E30 M3 Evolution, are set to cross the block over the next couple of days.

This article, written by Tom Stahler, was originally published on ClassicCars.com, an editorial partner of Motor Authority.