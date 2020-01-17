Morgan is 111 years old, and for more than half of its existence it's made a vehicle on a version of the same chassis.

The steel chassis have underpinned the Morgan Plus 4 since 1950 and now it's finally headed out to pasture. To mark the occasion, the automaker unveiled the Plus 4 70th Anniversary Edition on Wednesday.

Seventy years marks a platinum anniversary and the special-edition Plus 4 is painted Platinum Metallic, but mother always said it's not what's on the outside that counts. Each chassis will be painted gold.

Inside, each Plus 4 70th Anniversary Edition will be upholstered in leather and the headrests will be embroidered with special-edition logos. The performance seats will be heated and footwell lighting will be included. The dashboard will be covered in a Ravenwood veneer, the cowl and door handles will be leather-trimmed, dark gray box-weave carpets will line the floor, and a satin black Mota-Lita steering wheel will finish off the look. No photos of what is certainly a likely gorgeous interior were released.

Morgan Plus 4 70th Anniversary Edition

Every Plus 4 70th Anniversary Edition will come with a photographic build record, which will be important at future auctions. Because they're Morgans, they'll also each have a mohair hood cover and storage bags for the sidescreens.

Under the hood, the special-edition Plus 4 will get an upgraded version of the Ford 2.0-liter inline-4 found in other models. A new engine map from Aero Racing ups power by 26 horses to 182 horsepower, which will flow to the rear wheels five a Mazda 5-speed gearbox. Morgan said the Plus 4 70th Anniversary Edition will sprint from 0 to 60 mph in less than 7 seconds, and while it's not exactly quick, it should sound good thanks to an Aero Racing sports exhaust.

Morgan will only build 20 examples of the Plus 4 70th Anniversary Edition, each priced at $67,927 at current exchange rates. It doesn't matter if that sounds like a lot because each one has already been sold.