American Car Collector Magazine put on an expert panel at the Barrett-Jackson Auction venue featuring well known collector/columnists giving their opinions on the state of Buy-Sell-Hold for specific special-interest cars.

In 2020, things are clearly changing. Electric, hybrid. A perception that the next generation is not interested in cars. Some of that was dispelled during the Q&A period. However, the panel had insight like a daytime broadcast of the cable business channels. On the panel were Ken Ligenfelter, famed GM tuner and collector; Elana Scherr, journalist and collector; B. (Brian) Mitchell Carlson, journalist and collector; and Carl Bomstead, journalist and collector.

Here are the predicted Buy-Sell-Hold, which began with Barrett-Jackson’s sweet spot: muscle cars. How do you feel about the choices the panel made and why?

What’s the hot muscle car to buy this year?

Carl: 1997 Dodge Viper, 2005 Ford GT

Elana: 1969 Charger, Buick Riviera Boattail

Brian: 1966-67 Big Block Mopar B-Body

Ken: 1969 Camaro, Buick Grand National/GNX

Cars to buy

Carl: 1963 Corvette, 1969 Charger Daytona

Elana: 1990-95 Corvette ZR1, Dodge Ramcharger (SUV)

Brian: Any attainable Prewar CCCA Full Classic, 1983-86 Ford F150

Ken: Corvette C6 Zo6 and Z01, IROC Camaro

Cars to Sell

Carl: 1966 Cobra CSX4000, 1966-77 Ford Bronco

Elana: 1950s Fin Cars that are not Cadillac, Tri-Fives or Plymouths; 1975 Cadillac Eldorado

Brian: 1967-68 Ford Mustang Fastbacks, 1970s “Nerd Cars” (i.e. AMC Pacer)

Ken: C2 and C3 Corvettes (going restomod), 1950s Corvettes

Cars to Hold

Carl: 1965 Chevrolet C-10 Pickup, 1971 Charger Super Bee

Elana: 1st Generation Dodge Viper, Jeep Wagoneer

Brian: 1960-63 Chevrolet C-10 (particularly short box step-side), Modern Muscle – Hell, anything!

Ken: Cadillac CTS-V, Pontiac G8 GT/GXP/Chevy SS

Talk amongst yourselves…

This article, written by Tom Stahler was originally published on ClassicCars.com, an editorial partner of Motor Authority.