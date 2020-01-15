Porsche fans: They have received your letters.

The automaker on Wednesday unveiled its upcoming 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 and 718 Boxster GTS 4.0, both powered by a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-6. The engine makes 394 horsepower and 309 pound-feet of torque, up from 365 hp in the current 718 S models. Perhaps most importantly, the GTS 4.0 creates a flat-6 soundtrack that enthusiasts have demanded since the 718 switched to a 2.0-liter turbo-4.

Of course, it's not the first time a 4.0-liter flat-6 has appeared in a 718. The 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 and 718 Spyder both draw power from a 4.0-liter flat-6 that delivers 414 hp.

Like the Cayman GT4 and Spyder, the 718 GTS 4.0 pairs exclusively to a 6-speed manual transmission and rear-wheel drive. Porsche said the combination will propel the 718 GTS 4.0 up to 60 mph from a standstill in 4.3 seconds, en route to a top speed of 182 mph.

2021 Porsche 718 GTS 4.0

Similar to other Porsche GTS models, the 718 GTS 4.0 models combine a long list of hardware and optional extras for prices lower than they would command on their own. Every 718 GTS 4.0 is equipped with a sports exhaust, a sport suspension lowered by three-quarters of an inch compared to the regular 718, and a standard mechanical limited-slip differential. The 718 GTS 4.0 also gets Sport Chrono as standard equipment, which includes a lap timer.

The 718 GTS models will be equipped with standard 20-inch wheels wrapped with staggered-width performance tires, 235s at the front and 265s at the rear. The cast-iron brakes are bigger too, 13.8 inches in front and 13 inches at the rear. Composite ceramic brakes are available as an option.

Porsche said buyers will be able to order the 718 GTS 4.0 models this summer with cars delivered to buyers shortly thereafter. The 2021 GTS 4.0 models will replace the current turbo-4 GTS variants on sale.

Porsche didn't say how much the 718 GTS 4.0 models will cost when they go on sale, but we expect a base price just under $90,000, several thousand more than the current GTS but with a much better soundtrack.