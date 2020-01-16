The updated 2020 Audi A5 family receives a new touchscreen, faster processing power, and a sportier look to bring it in line with its A4/S4 siblings.

On Wednesday, the German luxury automaker announced information on the refreshed 2020 A5/S5 coupe, hatchback, and convertible lineup, which will cost at least $43,895 when it goes on sale in the U.S. in the first quarter of 2020.

The updated A5 lineup looks angrier with a flatter, wider grille. The edges of the front bumper are sharper with upright blades that lead into functional air inlets. Audi said the rear now has trapezoidal exhaust outlets, but the automaker neglected to share a photo of the rear end.

2020 Audi A5

Inside, the A5 features Audi's latest MMI infotainment system, dubbed MIB 3, with a 10.1-inch touchscreen, which controls a new interface that is up to ten times faster than the previous system, according to Audi.

A5 models are powered by a 2.0-liter turbo-4 with 248 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent through a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission to all four wheels via Audi's Quattro all-wheel-drive system. Audi said the turbo-4 can launch the A5 coupe from 0 to 60 mph in 5.6 seconds (or 5.7 seconds in the Sportback and 6.0 seconds in the Cabriolet).

To make things move significantly quicker, the S5 models are powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 with 349 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque that flows to all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission. The turbo-6 hustles the S5 from 0 to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds in Coupe form, 4.5 seconds as a Sportback, and 4.8 seconds as a Cabriolet.

2020 Audi A5

Every A5/S5 comes equipped with Audi's Drive Select feature with four driving modes: Comfort, Auto, Dynamic, and Individual. Each mode changes transmission shift points, suspension firmness, stability control, and adaptive cruise control system.

LED headlights and taillights are standard while upper trims offer upgraded LED matrix headlights. Performance options range from a sport suspension on the Coupe and Sportback models to an adaptive suspension and a variable steering ratio on any model.

A Black Optics package blacks out the exterior trim and includes 19-inch 5-spoke aluminum wheels wrapped in summer tires. Audi's latest 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster is available as is a 4G LTE connection with a WiFi hotspot. A Bang & Olufsen sound system with 16 channels, 19 speakers (20 in the Cabriolet), and 705 watts of power is also a box that might be worth ticking.

The base A5 costs $43,895 for the coupe or Sportback and $50,895 for the Cabriolet. Prices jump to $52,895 for the S5 in coupe and Sportback form, and $61,195 for the Cabriolet.