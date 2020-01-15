The barrage of news from GMC keeps coming, with General Motors' premium SUV and truck brand on Wednesday announcing that the Terrain will offer an AT4 off-road package for 2021.

It follows news from earlier this week that the AT4 package will also be offered on the Canyon and redesigned Yukon for 2021, meaning GMC's full lineup will now be off-road ready.

In the case of the Terrain, the AT4 package is being introduced alongside a series of updates. The updates represent a mid-cycle refresh for the current Terrain which was introduced for 2017.

2021 GMC AT4 lineup

GMC is holding back details until closer to the market launch this fall but a single photo of the 2021 Terrain, with the AT4 package, shows a revised front end with new headlights and a bolder grille.

GMC is also quiet on what will be included in the Terrain's AT4 package. Typically, the package includes either all-wheel or four-wheel drive, together with underbody protection and all-terrain tires. The package also includes a few visual improvements like black exterior accents and aluminum cabin trim.

For GMC, the AT4 package is a blossoming sub-brand similar to the highly profitable Denali option which is ordered on almost a third of all GMCs. While the luxury-oriented Denali option tends to be ordered by older buyers—Denali-equipped vehicles have an average transaction price of just over $54,000—GMC said AT4, at least on the Sierra, is attracting buyers with a younger age than average for the full-size pickup.