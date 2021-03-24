General Motors in early 2020 unveiled an updated GMC Terrain complete with an available AT4 off-road grade, which was due to reach showrooms last year as a 2021 model.

Then the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic hit and the vehicle was put on the back burner while GM focused on more pressing matters.

Fortunately the updated Terrain wasn't dropped but only delayed. It will now arrive in late summer as a 2022 model, and the arrival of the AT4 grade with the vehicle means GMC's full lineup will now be off-road ready. Other grades will include SLE, SLT and Denali. A blacked-out Elevation design pack will also be available for buyers of the SLE and SLT.

GMC is quiet on what exactly will be included in the Terrain's AT4 grade. Typically it includes either all- or four-wheel drive, together with underbody protection and all-terrain tires. The grade also tends to include a few visual improvements like black exterior accents and aluminum cabin trim.

2022 GMC Terrain AT4

All 2022 Terrains will feature updated styling, with the key change being new LED lights at both ends and a more rugged front fascia design. Inside, there will be new trim options, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and some built-in Alexa capabilities. There will also be some key safety features included as standard, including automatic emergency braking and lane departure warning. A head-up display will be offered on SLT and AT4 grades, but standard on the upmarket Denali.

Only one powertrain has been announced, a 1.5-liter turbocharged inline-4 good for 170 hp and 203 lb-ft of torque. It will come mated to a 9-speed automatic as standard.

Pricing will be announced closer to the market launch but the 2021 Terrain starts a bit over $26,000.

