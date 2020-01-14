The refreshed 2020 Audi A4 family of Allroad wagons and A4/S4 sport sedans touches up its style and adopts new infotainment—just as the brand launches its first electric vehicle, the E-Tron.

Audi says it's placed a wider grille and thin air inlets on the A4's snout, and fits standard LED headlights on every model. A4 models with Quattro all-wheel drive add the S line trim package, with metallic trim on the grille and air intakes and five-spoke, 18-inch wheels. The S4 opts into black trim and five-spoke, 19-inch wheels.

The tech ladled on the new A4 family branches out into bedazzle mode. Optional LED matrix headlights come with animated turn-signal lighting and a light signature that plays when the vehicle's unlocked or locked.

2020 Audi S4

In the A4/S4/Allroad cabin, a new 10.1-inch touchscreen provides the interface for a new-generation Audi infotainment system called MIB 3 with quicker processors and higher output resolution. Its handwriting recognition gets more sophisticated, and audio feedback helps drivers keep their attention focused on the road, not on the screen. Audi taps Verizon for the 4G LTE signal piped into the 2020 A4 cars; it enables everything from music and podcast streaming to parking information.

The $38,395 2020 Audi A4 base car now comes with LED headlights, shift paddles, an 8-way power-adjustable driver's seat, a power sunroof, and steering-wheel controls for infotainment. Options include a wider 12.3-inch infotainment screen, S line trim, a head-up display, Bang & Olufsen audio, and a phone box that boosts smartphone reception. The all-wheel-drive A4 sedan costs $41,895; Allroad prices start at $45,595, leaving room at the top for the $50,895 S4.