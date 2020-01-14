Audi has just revealed an RS Q8 but a tamer SQ8 is also coming. The latter will pack a twin-turbocharged V-8 good for 500 horsepower, and the same mechanical package will also be offered in the Q7. Both high-performance SUVs will arrive later this year as 2020 models.

The GMC Canyon has received a round of updates for 2021. Key among them is the availability of GMC's AT4 off-road package, which should significantly increase the mid-size pickup truck's ability once the pavement ends.

Koenigsegg is rumored to be working on a new hypercar capable of reaching a top speed of 500 kph, or 310.68 mph. A concept of the car is tipped to appear in March at the Geneva International Motor Show.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Performance-focused 2020 Audi SQ7 and SQ8 crossovers coming to US

2021 GMC Canyon gets off-road AT4 trim, updated Denali, but skips manual transmission

Koenigsegg reportedly planning a 300-plus-mph hypercar for the 2020 Geneva auto show

Subaru recalling nearly 500,000 cars for replacement airbag inflators

Aussie team reveals 850-horsepower Ford Mustang

Cost remains the biggest barrier against EV adoption, study finds

Be spellbound by this R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R Z-Tune detail

2020 Lincoln Continental review

2021 Volvo V90 Cross Country spy shots

Nissan’s new design theme cleans up, says no to more screens