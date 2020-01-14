The Genesis G90 has been substantially updated for the 2020 model year, though those updates have come at a price.

The Korean brand on Monday announced a base sticker of $73,195 for the 2020 G90. That's up from the $69,325‬ of the 2019 model.

2020 Genesis G90

The base 2020 G90 comes with rear-wheel drive and a 3.3-liter, twin-turbocharged V-6 good for 365 horsepower. All-wheel drive is a $2,500 option and if you want more power, you'll need to front up ‭$76,695 for the 2020 G90 with the 5.0-liter V-8. The naturally aspirated mill is good for 420 hp. All prices include destination. ‬

Despite the price rise, the G90 still represents a huge value compared to rival full-size luxury sedans, and with its new styling it also finally looks just as good as its rivals.

2020 Genesis G90

There are very few options to add as even the base model comes fully loaded. We're talking a 12.3-inch touchscreen display, natural speak voice activation, over-the-air updates, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Numerous electronic driver-assist features are also included. These include adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with cyclist and pedestrian detection, and highway driving assist. This latter feature assists the driver by automatically keeping the car in the center of the lane on marked highways, while also keeping a safe distance with the vehicle in front.

2020 Genesis G90

We'll also remind you that the G90, like all Genesis cars, comes with the Korean brand's generous maintenance program which includes a complimentary pick up and delivery service for the first three years or 36,000 miles.

Alternatives for the G90 include the Audi A8, BMW 7-Series, Kia K900, Lexus LS and Mercedes-Benz S-Class.