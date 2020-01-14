Some 2020 Ford Super Duty pickup trucks will be able to pull themselves out of potentially sticky situation thanks to a new Warn winch option.

The Blue Oval on Tuesday announced it's partnered with Warn to offer an integrated electric winch on the 2020 Ford Super Duty Tremor off-road package.

2020 Ford Super Duty F-250

To ensure adequate cooling and the perfect fit, the winch is specific to the Super Duty with a custom faring, cradle, and bracket for the mounting structure, Super Duty chief engineer Mike Pruitt told Motor Authority.

The winch is mounted behind the steel bumper and features a synthetic cable. It can be controlled by a wireless remote, but it's also provisioned for a wired remote should owners have the desire.

Capable of winching up to 12,000 pounds, the Warn winch means business and should theoretically have the goods to haul the aluminum-clad pickup out of the muck.

2020 Ford Super Duty F-250

Buyers of the Tremor will be able to option the Warn winch regardless of whether their Super Duty is powered by the 7.3-liter V-8 with 430 horsepower and 475 pound-feet or the 6.7-liter turbodiesel V-8 with 475 hp and 1,050 lb-ft of torque.

The Warn winch is a dealer-installed part, but it can be optioned as a factory-ordered part and will be listed on the truck's window sticker. It can also be optioned as a dealer-installed accessory at a later point.

The Tremor off-road package will cost Super Duty XLT, Lariat, King Ranch or Platinum buyers $3,900 while the Warn winch will add another $3,000 when it goes in sale in the middle of 2020.