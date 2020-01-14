Bugatti stunned the automotive world last fall by announcing it cracked the 300-mph barrier with a special Chiron variant referred to as the Chiron Super Sport 300+.

The speed reached was 304.77 mph, which was achieved at Volkswagen Group's Ehra Lessien test track in Germany and regarded as the highest speed for a production car.

The previous highest speed was the 277.9 mph achieved by a Koenigsegg Agera RS on a stretch of Nevada highway back in 2017.

Now, Koenigsegg is reportedly working on a car capable of reaching 500 kph, or 310.68 mph.

Koenigsegg Agera RS sets production car land speed record of 277.9 mph

Enthusiast website The Supercar Blog reported on Monday that Koenigsegg will use the 2020 Geneva International Motor Show this March to unveil a concept called the Mission 500, with the number in the name thought to hint at the 500-kph target.

Unfortunately there are no other details to go on, including whether the Mission 500 will be a new car or simply a variant of the Jesko unveiled at last year's Geneva show. The best bet is a new Jesko variant similar to the Agera-based One:1.

The Supercar Blog also reported that Koenigsegg will have at least three cars on display in Geneva this year. It's possible one of the other cars is a tamer, higher-volume model priced below $1 million, or about a third the price of the Swedish brand's current offerings. We've heard that this entry-level Koenigsegg is due in 2020 and the Geneva show is normally where Koenigsegg introduces new models.

We should know more soon as the Geneva auto show gets underway on March 3. To keep abreast of our coverage, stay glued to our dedicated hub.