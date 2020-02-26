Audi's barrage of performance and enthusiast models isn't stopping anytime soon.

On Wednesday, the automaker announced prices for the 2020 Audi SQ7 will start from $85,795 when the three-row crossover SUV arrives in the U.S. in spring.

Under the hood will reside a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 with 500 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque. That's down 92 hp and 22 lb-ft of torque from the same powerplant in the 2020 RS Q8. Power will go to all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission.

This three-row crossover SUV isn't slow. Audi said its latest S models will sprint from 0 to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds on the way to an electronically limited 155 mph top speed.

The automaker's all-wheel-drive system will feature a 40/60 torque split under normal conditions, but it can send up to 80 percent of the power to the rear axle. A sport rear differential will shift power side to side in the rear.

Rear-axle steering will come standard and should help the large high-riding S model feel smaller around corners. Electronically controlled active roll bars will be optional.

The SQ7 looks meaner than its V-6-powered sibling. A sharper front fascia features aluminum-look trim (it's plastic) and air intake blades. The SUV also gets extended side sills, silver mirror caps, and the typical S-model round quad-exhaust tips. The SQ7 will roll on 20- or 21-inch wheels.

Inside, the SQ7 will feature heated and cooled sport buckets with a cross-stitched design that Audi hasn't yet shown.

2020 Audi SQ8

Audi has also announced the 2020 SQ8 model, which mimics the 2020 SQ7s spec sheet but hasn't yet received a price.

With the arrival of the 2020 RS Q8, RS 7 Sportback, and RS 6 Avant, Audi has been busy giving U.S. enthusiasts a lot to look forward to in 2020.