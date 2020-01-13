Audi's barrage of performance and enthusiast models isn't stopping anytime soon.

On Monday, the automaker announced that the 2020 Audi SQ7 and SQ8 will arrive in the U.S. in spring 2020.

Under their hoods is a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 with 500 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque. For anyone keeping track—likely all of you—that's down 92 hp and 22 lb-ft of torque from the same powerplant in the 2020 RS Q8. Power will go to all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission.

These two large crossover SUVs aren't slow. Audi said both of its latest S models will sprint from 0 to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds on the way to an electronically limited 155 mph top speed.

The automaker's all-wheel-drive system will feature a rear sport differential and a 40/60 torque split under normal conditions, but it can send up to 80 percent of the power to the rear axle while shifting power side to side in the rear.

2020 Audi SQ8

Four-wheel steering is standard and should help the large high-riding S models feel smaller around corners. Electronically controlled active roll bars are optional.

The SQ7 and SQ8 don't look like their pedestrian, V-6-powered siblings. Aggressive front fascias feature aluminum-looking trim (it's plastic) along with air intake blades, extended side sills, and silver mirror caps along with the typical S-model round quad-exhaust setup. The SQ7 will roll on 20- or 21-inch wheels while the SQ8 will upsize those to 21- or 22 inches.

Inside, the fronts seats have been swapped out for heated and cooled sport buckets with a cross stitched design Audi didn't show.

With the arrival of the 2020 RS Q8, RS 7 Sportback, and RS 6 Avant, the Audi Sport division's been busy giving U.S. enthusiasts a lot to look forward to in 2020.

The German automaker didn't say how much the latest go-fast SUVs will cost but we'll know more closer to their arrival this spring.