It was nearly fully baked, and now it might not happen at all.

Autocar reported on Friday that the plug has been pulled on the all-electric Aston Martin Rapide E sport sedan.

Aston Martin spokesman Nathan Hoyt would not confirm the program's demise to Motor Authority and said the automaker doesn't comment on future product speculation.

Autocar reported the car will now become a research project to further Aston Martin's electrification program.

The Aston Martin Rapide E was revealed in production trim at the 2019 Shanghai auto show in April. It made a dynamic appearance at the 2019 Formula E Monaco ePrix a month later. There, it turned two laps at speed, seeming to prove development of the all-electric sport sedan was nearly complete.

Aston Martin was slated to build only 155 Rapide E sedans, and only a few slots remained available as of May 2019. Production was supposed to begin at the end of 2019 at the automaker's new plant in St. Athans, Whales. It didn't.

The location was set to become the British automaker's new electrification hub and later the home of the revived, now all-electric, Lagonda brand. It's unclear what remains of the all-electric Lagonda revival plans, or what will happen to those who placed orders for the Rapide E.

2020 Aston Martin Rapide E

The all-electric Rapide E was set to swap the Rapide's V-12 engine, transmission, and fuel tank for a rather small 65-kwh battery pack with more than 5,600 individual 18650-format lithium-ion cylindrical cells. The cells were to be arranged in a carbon-fiber and Kevlar battery pack.

It was all to be run through an 800-volt electrical system, which would enable fast-charging rates that most of today's electric cars, outside of the Porsche Taycan, can't match. Aston Martin said it would be able to charge to 80 percent in as little as 15 minutes with about 200 miles of range. Notably, other vehicles with battery packs sized at around 95 kwh have only delivered about 200 miles of range, so that 200-mile figure seems overly optimistic.

A pair of electric motors was set to create a total of 601 horsepower and 700 pound-feet of torque and feed the power through a limited-slip differential to the rear wheels. Quoted performance were respectable, but not mind blowing, with a 0 to 60 mph sprint in 4.0 seconds and a top speed of 155 mph. Aston Martin also claimed it would blast from 50 to 70 mph in just 1.5 seconds.

The powertrain was co-developed with Williams Advanced Engineering, an offshoot of the Williams Formula 1 team.

The Rapide E wasn't the future of Aston Martin, but it was poised to set the stage for the future. The Rapide line was scheduled to be discontinued after the 155-car run. Now it looks like it won't exist at all.