The Honda Civic Type R is the most fun-to-drive front-wheel-drive car on the market, and for 2020 Honda says it's even better. It's so fun we named it the Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2018.

Honda revealed the updated 2020 Civic Type R on Thursday at the Tokyo Auto Salon.

The look inside and out is slightly revised, but Honda also gave the Civic Type R performance upgrades that we hope will improve an already great track car.

Those improvements include revised front suspension settings to reduce friction and improve steering feel, new dampers for a more comfortable ride, and stiffer bushings that Honda says will improve grip. New two-piece rotors and different brake pads are meant to improve high-speed braking and reduce fade. The 6-speed manual transmission has shorter throws between gears and a new shift knob. A larger front grille also improves engine cooling but doesn't increase output of the 2.0-liter turbo-4 from the current car's 306 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque.

2020 Honda Civic Type R

The only other exterior change is the availability of Boost Blue paint, which is exclusive to the Type R.

Honda promises more refinement and safety, too. The cabin gets a new Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel and Active Sound Control that changes the sound inside based on the Comfort, Sport, and +R modes. The Honda Sensing group of active safety features also becomes standard throughout the Civic lineup. Honda didn't say what's included, but other Civics have forward-collision warnings with automatic emergency braking, lane-departure warnings, adaptive cruise control, active lane control, and road departure mitigation that steers the car back into its lane if it's about to leave the road.

Honda says additional information about the U.S.-spec Civic Type R will be announced closer to the car's release later this year. Honda did not give any information on prices, though the brand increased prices at least twice for the 2019 model to the current $37,255.