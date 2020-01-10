The Hyundai Veloster N faced off against the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe; Ford patented a new rear-wheel-steering system; and the Genesis GV80 got a date with destiny. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

We pitted the Hyundai Veloster N hot hatch against the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe to determine if lots of money buys lots of fun. With a price difference of nearly $160,000, it was a weighted comparison from the get go, both in terms of price and actual weight (the big Benz isn't light). The competitor based on an economy car rolled into the winner's circle.

A new Harley-Davidson pickup is coming and it doesn't wear a Ford badge. Tuscany Motor Co. out of Elkhart, Indiana, announced the 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Harley-Davidson pickup. The truck will make its formal debut at the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, this weekend before going on display at the 2020 Chicago Auto Show in February. With only 250 units set for production each at a price of $94,995, this will be one rare and expensive truck.

Ford filed a patent in June 2018 that was published in December 2019 for a rear-wheel-steering system. The patent outlines how the system would be applied to the automaker's full-size F-Series pickup trucks to both decrease the vehicles' turning radius and increase maneuverability in tight situations. Whether this system will go into production is yet to be seen.

Sony revealed an electric concept car at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Sony used the car as a rolling tech showcase to demonstrate its 33 sensors, 12 cameras, three solid-state lidar sensors, and nearly 20 radar and ultrasonic sensors. Every piece of tech on Sony's concept car could possibly see production in vehicles from various automakers in the coming years as Sony looks to become a major supplier of advanced technology in the automotive industry.

What is inherently the most important debut the short history of Genesis will finally take place on Jan. 16. The automaker is set to reveal the GV80 three-row luxury crossover. The GV80 will share the G80 luxury sedan's rear-wheel-drive platform, but all-wheel drive will certainly be offered. Expect the GV80 to become the brand's best-selling vehicle the second it goes on sale later in 2020.