The most interesting, though perhaps not the best looking Lamborghini Espada of all time is for up for grabs.

The 1968 Lamborghini Espada-based hot rod that surfaced in November 2018 will cross the block Saturday at Mecum's Scottsdale, Arizona, auction as lot S123. The creation was built in 2018 by France-based shops Danton Arts Kustoms and Carrosserie Hervé. The new owner will receive both the car and a U.S. title.

1968 Lamborghini Espada hot rod, photos by Alex Bellus Photography Canada and went to 1968 Lamborghini Espada hot rod, photos by Alex Bellus Photography Canada and went to 1968 Lamborghini Espada hot rod, photos by Alex Bellus Photography Canada and went to

It might be based on the Espada, but there's very little of what one would consider an Espada left. The Espada was a four-seat coupe to take on the Rolls-Royce Corniche, but this car is a hot rod meant to break the necks of passersby. The custom chassis is 8.2-feet wide thanks to wide tires that sit completely outside the bodywork. The custom body is extremely chopped and features side scoops from the Lamborghini Reventon.

In addition to the wheels and tires, much of the suspension, engine, and cabin are exposed. The car has no glass, plexiglass, or protection from the elements for its occupants. This hot rod provides an open-air experience with a vestigial body wrapped around its passengers.

1968 Lamborghini Espada hot rod, photos by Alex Bellus Photography Canada and went to 1968 Lamborghini Espada hot rod, photos by Alex Bellus Photography Canada and went to 1968 Lamborghini Espada hot rod, photos by Alex Bellus Photography 1968 Lamborghini Espada hot rod, photos by Alex Bellus Photography

This wild creation's bare-bones interior has custom metal seats with black padding and exposed metal. More exposed metal is found on the dash and center console. A manual transmission gearshift rises from the console, and a simple, analog speedometer is mounted smack dab in the middle of the dash. A handful of toggle switches, likely for vehicle systems, sit on the lower left side of the dashboard.

Power comes from the original 3.9-liter Lamborghini V-12, though no power output was given. The one-of-a-kind Lamborghini rides on Michelin 275/35R19 front and 345/30R20 Pilot Super Sport 4S tires mounted on custom G67 RUMI wheels made by Govad Forged Wheels out of Toronto.

Pre-auction estimates for this 1968 Lamborghini Espada-based hot rod are $200,000 to $250,000. With nothing else like it on the road, we have to wonder if that's almost a bargain for what without a doubt would be the focal point of any Cars & Coffee.