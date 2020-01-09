Hagerty Insurance released its 2020 "Bull Market" list of collector cars to buy this year. The group of enthusiast vehicles reads like a 1990s high-schooler's wish list. With cars ranging from the 1990-1995 Volkswagen Corrado and 1970-1995 Land Rover Range Rover to the 1984-2001 Jeep Cherokee and 1998-2002 BMW M Roadster, a lot of this year's cars are still quite attainable.

A new Harley-Davidson-branded pickup truck is coming for 2020 and it isn't a Ford F-150. Tuscany Motor Co. of Elkhart, Indiana, is set to introduce a 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Harley-Davidson pickup this month at the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona. With a limited run of 250 units and a price of $94,995, not many of these trucks will hit the road.

The Genesis GV80 will finally make its debut on Jan. 16. The three-row crossover SUV will take on everything from the Lincoln Aviator and Audi Q7 to the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class and BMW X5, and it should instantly become the brand's best-selling vehicle. Based on the rear-wheel-drive G80 sedan, expect all-wheel drive as well as standard LED lighting and large screens inside.

