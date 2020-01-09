For Harley-Davidson fans who aren't into the Ford F-150, there's finally another option.

Tuscany Motor Co. of Elkhart, Indiana, will introduce the 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Harley-Davidson in January at the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona. The truck will be limited to a run of 250 units, each priced at $94,995.

If Tuscany Motor Co. sounds familiar that's because it's the same outfit that unofficially (it's not an official Ford and Harley-Davidson collaboration this time around) brought back the Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson in 2019 ahead of the Chicago Auto Show in February.

Like the Tuscany-built F-150 Harley-Davidson model, the 2020 GMC Sierra Harley-Davidson is off-road oriented, with a BDS suspension lift kit, specifically tuned Fox shocks, upgraded stabilizer bars, and 35-inch all-terrain tires.

Tuscany worked with Brad Richards, vice president of Styling and Design at Harley-Davidson, to come up with the look. The exterior is pumped up Harley-themed components for the fender flares, front fender vents, door badging, front bumper, grille, induction-style hood, windshield header, rear bumper, tailgate cladding, tonneau cover and dual exhaust with billet tips and orange accents. Tuscany said the Fatboy model inspired the design. The 22-inch aluminum wheels are branded Harley-Davidson.

Inside, the truck is upgraded with custom leather seating surfaces with an orange diamond-stitched pattern and Harley-Davidson logos. Piano black accents are added to the door panels, dashboard, and center console, and the center console gets a Harley-Davidson emblem and a numbered badge. Harley-Davidson's orange shield is also found on the floor mats, door sills, and billet pedals. The finishing touch is the set of stainless steel gauges with orange backlighting. Tuscany also tints the windows.

Each 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Harley-Davidson will come with a 3-year/36,000-mile warranty. Satin Steel Metallic, black, or white colors will be offered. The motorcycle-inspired truck will be on display at the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, and then at the 2020 Chicago Auto Show in February. It will then go on sale at select dealerships in February.