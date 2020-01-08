We slid behind the wheel of the 2020 BMW Z4 M40i on the street and track. Our take? The latest BMW does exactly what a roadster is meant to do. It provides a fun top-down driving experience while stealing glances from the captives in their jars on wheels. The two-seat roadster impresses on the track and is a comfortable commuter. It's a thrilling sports car with a terrific inline-6 under its hood.

A 1995 Ferrari F50 is headed to auction, which is a rare occurrence. This particular F50 is special. It's the first production-spec example of the V-12 supercar and the last Prancing Horse-badged car to receive a five-digit VIN. It was also the show car for the world debut at the 1995 Geneva Motor Show and has been driven by legends such as Formula 1 world champion Niki Lauda. It'll cross the auction block on Jan. 15 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

A new Bugatti will arrive in 2020. The French automaker teased its upcoming model on Instagram on Monday. The covered car shares some resemblance to the Chiron hypercar with a low, wide stance, but the hoodline is different. The new Bugatti could be another Chiron variant or it could be the automaker's next model line, which Bugatti CEO Stephen Winkelmann told Motor Authority he envisioned as a high-riding, all-weather 2+2 electric sedan.

