According to the brand, 2020 is the year of Bugatti. The French (though technically owned by the Germans) automaker said as much on an Instagram post on Monday.

An image teasing a new car was posted. The car is under a cover with the front driver's side pulled up, but it's too dark on that side of the image to make out anything.

The image could depict a new Chiron variant. In 2019, the Centodieci, a tribute to the EB110, and La Voiture Noire were revealed. Both are Chiron-based, and both are limited-edition models that aren't included in the 500 Chirons slated for production. While not a one-off, the Chiron Super Sport 300+ based on the Chiron that broke the 300-mph barrier was announced in September. The Divo was also revealed in 2018.

Another one-off or limited-run of reskinned Chirons isn't out of the picture. The car under the cover is wide, low, and has a stance similar to that of the Chiron, but the front end doesn't seem to have the same shape as the Chiron.

It could be a new car. Bugatti CEO Stephan Winkelmann told Motor Authority the automaker is ready for a second model line. His vision would be for a high-riding all-weather sedan. The man in charge noted it should be a 2+2 four-seater with a higher seating position to go along with its extra ground clearance.

Winkelmann was quick to note this vehicle would not be an SUV.

While Winkelmann told Motor Authority "the combustion engine is the real state-of-the-art powertrain" due to its limitless power and incredible acceleration, his vision for this next high-riding Bugatti sedan model would call for an all-electric powertrain.

This image could depict that second Bugatti model and it could be unveiled at Geneva, Switzerland, in March or Pebble Beach, California, during Monterey Car Week in August.

Stay tuned for more information as this story develops.