Aston Martin's next limited-edition car looks to the past as the brand enters the future.

On Tuesday, the British automaker announced the Aston Martin V12 Speedster, a limited-edition topless supercar that will make its formal debut later in 2020.

Designed in-house by Aston Martin's personalization division known as Q by Aston Martin, the V12 Speedster is said to be a driver-oriented two-seat open cockpit sports car. Its design will honor the the 1959 Le Mans-winning Aston Martin DBR1 and the CC100 Speedster centenary concept car from 2013.

The teaser image doesn't give away much, but there's clearly a duckbill spoiler, deep sculpting on the sides with large strakes from the front wheel wells into the door panels. A large front splitter juts out from the front bumper, which has a concave lower portion.

The V12 Speedster will be powered by a twin-turbocharged 5.2-liter V-12 with 690 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. An 8-speed automatic transmission will be mounted toward the rear of the car, likely as a transaxle, and power will be sent to the rear wheels.

Aston Martin said it took its design team and the Q by Aston Martin team more than 12 months to design and plan the V12 Speedster. The automaker has also been finishing up development of its first crossover SUV, the 2021 DBX, along with its Valkyrie hypercar. The 2020 Vantage AMR launched at the end of 2019 with a manual transmission, while everyone waits with bated breath for updates on the upcoming AM-RB 003 hypercar and the reborn Vanquish. A Lagonda SUV is in the works for 2022 as well.

Only 88 V12 Speedsters will be built. While order books are open now, the car won't be shown until later in 2020 with deliveries expected to begin in the first quarter of 2021. As for price, well, if you have to ask...